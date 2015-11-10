Toledo City Council votes down rezoning of Kroger on Monroe St.

Toledo City Council put a dent in Kroger’s plans to build a new store in west Toledo on Tuesday.

Council said they would not approve a rezoning of the land at Monroe and Secor across the street from Kroger’s current store at the intersection. The vote was 8-4 opposing the plan.

The Sisters of Notre Dame own the land where Kroger wants to put a larger store.

Some opponents, however, are worried about traffic and a loss of green space. They also wonder what would happen to the current building where Kroger currently sits.

Store representatives say they're disappointed with the outcome. They say they can't do much more with the current location.

“We’re disappointed with not being able to provide the citizens of west Toledo the store that they’ve been asking for. Our customers who shop that existing store have been asking for a long time for a larger store with more offerings and more parking and we’ve been working really hard to provide them that, so we’re disappointed that we’re not able to,” said Jennifer Jarrell.

Councilman Tom Waniewski was a strong proponent of the move. He says it would have benefited people who live in the area and the Sisters of Notre Dame who currently own the land.

"I know the sisters have been working for almost five years to try and sell that land and finally we had somebody, a great community corporate partner step up. So I think they have their work cut out for them," said Waniewski.



He says the sisters will continue to try and sell that land.

Shoppers say they have mixed opinions on the vote.

One woman said, "I am glad that they are not going to. I like that corner with all the green space. I think we have enough of these little malls, these strip mall things."

Another man said a new store would have been nice, "there's not a lot of space for parking. It's crowded. It's just not a good area to come to. It would have been nice to have something that had more space."

The Sisters of Notre Dame say are not commenting on the vote at this time.

