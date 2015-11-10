BBB unveils Scam Tracker website

The Better Business Bureau unveiled a new “Scam Tracker” website Tuesday, giving you a way to report and track scams in your area.

Dick Eppstein with the BBB says the Scam Tracker allows anyone to report a scam or add an experience to thousands of others.

He says you can also visit the web site and search using filters to track a particular scam or see how much money has been lost, as well as zoom into your specific city or region and see what others many have reported.

Scam Tracker reports are then sent to law enforcement so flagrant criminals can be tracked and prosecuted.

Information from the project will also tell BBB offices which alerts to issue or which companies to investigate.

Eppstein says with scammers using technology to cheat people, the BBB Scam Tracker is especially helpful in turning that around.

Check out the BBB Scam Tracker here.

To talk to the Better Business Bureau, call 419-531-3116 or 1-800-743-4222.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.