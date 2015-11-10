Driver cited in accident involving school bus and cement truck in Fulton County

A school bus, cement truck and a car were involved in a crash in Fulton County Tuesday morning.

There were no students on board the bus, which is used by Evergreen Schools.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. on SR 109 and US 20 north of Delta.

Police say the driver of the car failed to stop at a stop sign, crossed over US 20 and was hit by a school bus, which then caused the car to crash into a cement truck stopped at a stop sign.

The driver of the car was cited.

No one was hurt and the intersection remains open.

