Wood Co. Sheriff's Office looking for wanted 23-year-old

Wood County police are asking for your help in locating 23-year-old Drew Michael Rowe of Bowling Green.

Rowe has several warrants out of his arrest. If you see him your asked to contact the Wood County Sheriff's Office at (419) 354-9001.

