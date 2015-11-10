Wood Co. Sheriff's Office looking for wanted 23-year-old - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Wood Co. Sheriff's Office looking for wanted 23-year-old

Reporting by Andrew Kinsey, Anchor
Connect
Drew Michael Rowe, 23, Bowling Green Drew Michael Rowe, 23, Bowling Green
WOOD COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

Wood County police are asking for your help in locating 23-year-old Drew Michael Rowe of Bowling Green.

Rowe has several warrants out of his arrest. If you see him your asked to contact the Wood County Sheriff's Office at (419) 354-9001.

Tune into WTOL 11 News at Noon for the latest.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly