TPD look for woman seen trying to use stolen credit card at Glendale Kroger

Toledo police need your help in identifying a woman caught on camera attempting to use a stolen credit card and ID at the Kroger on Glendale Avenue.

Police say she ran out the door when she was refused service.

If you know who she may be, you're asked to call Crime Stopper at (419) 255-1111.

