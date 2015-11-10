Police look for suspect of smash-and-grab that happened at Dolla - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police look for suspect of smash-and-grab that happened at Dollar General

Reporting by Andrew Kinsey, Anchor
Connect
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are asking for your help to track down a the suspect of a burglary.

The incident happened early around 3 a.m. Tuesday at the Dollar General at 3372 Monroe Street.

Police reported the suspect smashed a window next to the main door and crawled inside.

Cigarettes and several other items were stolen.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly