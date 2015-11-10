Only On 11: Mercy takes steps to implement suicide prevention education on campus

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), suicide is the second leading cause of death among college students.

Suicide prevention legislation has already been introduced for students in grades K-12, but Ohio legislative leaders want to carry the initiative into higher education. The passage of Ohio House Bill 28 on October 15 will help allow that to happen.

As part of the Bill, colleges and universities across the state will develop and implement a policy to advise students and staff about suicide prevention programs both on and off campus. It requires them to provide critical suicide prevention information, such as crisis intervention and mental health program access, educational and outreach activities, and "postvention plans." Those plans are procedures for addressing the campus community, should a student or staff member commit suicide.

Mercy College of Ohio has been proactive in implementing suicide prevention education on campus, and it's starting with its staff and personnel. On Tuesday, Mercy hosted a suicide prevention training. Dozens from across the state attended the event, which focused on training and preparation to effectively communicate with those on campus after the loss of a person to suicide.

Dr. Lisa Sancrant, Director of Counseling and Wellness Center at Mercy College, says that's the first step in tackling the sometimes-taboo topic of suicide head on.

"I think people are talking about it more. There's been such a stigma on it, so the attention has been brought to the K-12 environment. The same Ohio State Representative that was pushing for that is focusing on House Bill 28," said Dr. Sancrant. "I think getting it out more in the open, having people talk about it, helping students learn how to help their friends and their peers has definitely moved it more to the forefront and it's become a priority."

Mercy College of Ohio will fully implement and roll out its suicide prevention education programs in 2016.

