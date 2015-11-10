Restaurant Ratings: Eight violations for several businesses

Eight seemed to be the popular number this week with four restaurants racking up the same amount of violations when inspectors toured their facilities.



OB's Bar and Grill on Tremainsville had eight violations in their follow-up inspection. The good news is that is only half the amount the restaurant had compare to the first inspection. Toxic chemicals weren't labeled. There was no handwashing sink in the kitchen or bar area. The floors and walls weren't smooth, which makes them difficult to keep clean.



Rocket Fuel on Dorr also had eight violations. There was no sanitizer bucket, which means surfaces may not have been properly sanitized. The handwashing sink was being used for other things. And there was also no thermometer for the employees to make sure food was a safe temperature to eat.



Calvino's on West Central had eight violations as well, with one corrected during the inspection. Raw eggs were stored next to other food items, which could contaminate the food. There was debris buildup in the ice machine and there was food debris in the oven.



The City Grill on Huron also had eight violations, but two were corrected during the inspection. An employee was touching sub sandwiches with his or her bare hands. Food items were above 41 degrees, not a safe temperature to eat. Food was also not date-marked.



Good news for burger fans, Burger Bar 419 on Heatherdowns turned things around during a follow-up inspection. No violations, compared to nine last week.

And, Cracker Barrel in Maumee also had no violations. If you're in the mood for some southern-style breakfast head on out.

