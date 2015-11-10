Only On 11: Elementary school has serious damage after overnight fire

Toledo Fire Department crews are investigating after Zion Elementary School went up in flames early Tuesday morning.

The fire started just after midnight at the school on Cuthbert and Nebraska.

Firefighters say the fire started in a utility room where the boiler is located.

No one was inside the building when the fire started. An investigator is looking into the cause.

Zion Lutheran School officials say the boiler room and the back portion of the building have extensive smoke and water damage.

But Pastor Steve Schmeling says there's a bright side for parents.

"Certainly they were shocked as we were, and thankful that it happened at a time when there were no students around," Schmeling said.

He says they're now waiting on insurance adjusters to assess the damage and determine necessary repairs.

In the meantime, the school is working on sending homework packets home with the students and finding a way for them to interact with their teachers to stay on schedule with the curriculum.

And regardless of the time line it'll take to get up and running, Pastor Schmeling says he's confident their school won't miss a beat.

"Once we get ourselves a little more situated we should be able to pick up right where we left off," Schmeling said.

A statement students who are coming to see the damage are happy to hear.

"I like school and I want to learn about Jesus," said Thomas Vanslyke, a third grader at Zion.

