All lanes on I-75 NB reopen at Wales Rd. after pair of semis collide

All northbound lanes of I-75 have reopened just north of Wales Road after a pair of semis collided early Tuesday morning.

All lanes were initially closed while crews removed the semis.

Police say a Dayton Freight truck traveling southbound crossed over the median and collided with a Domestic Uniform Rental semi.

The Wood County Emergency Management Director was on the scene and confirmed that crews were trying to clean up a diesel spill.

The driver of the Domestic vehicle was hurt and the cab caught on fire. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

One lane was reopened just after 7 a.m. A second lane reopened just after 9:30 a.m. once the second semi was removed.

All lanes reopened once crews finish clearing debris.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.