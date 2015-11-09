Tiffin man facing charges after getting 9-year-old to drive on BBQ sauce run

Having a designated driver is the responsible thing to do when you're drinking, but not when the driver is a nine-year-old boy.

Police say a Tiffin man is now facing charges after having his nine-year-old neighbor drive him to the gas station so he could get a bottle of barbecue sauce.

Cory Mathias, 27, faces eight charges, including child endangerment and driving under the influence.

According to police, Mathias had his young neighbor over for dinner Saturday evening and needed more sauce, so he asked the boy to drive him to the gas station. Officers say Mathias was drunk at the time.

"They confronted the subject after they came in to buy barbecue sauce and the male kind of blew it off like it was no big deal," explained Lt. Jason Windsor of the Tiffin Police Department.

Clerks working at the store that night tried to make sure the child was not driving when the two left the store. Police say the clerks had to intervene twice before Mathias finally got behind the wheel.

The clerks called police and officers arrested Mathias outside his apartment complex. Police say his blood-alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit.

"It's just crazy that, you know, the guy was that intoxicated that he thought it would be better for a nine-year-old to drive him,” Lt. Windsor said. “It was two blocks from his house. He could have easily walked there.”

Mathias has pleaded not guilty to all charges. His trial is scheduled for Dec. 7.

