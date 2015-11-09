Findlay gas station robbed at knife point - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Findlay police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Monday night.

Police say they were called to the Mobil gas station on Main Street around 8:30 p.m. Monday. Those at the store told police a male suspect brandishing a knife had demanded cash from the register.

The money was handed over and the suspect left the area, heading north/northeast.

Police say the suspect is described as wearing a dark-colored mask over his face, an olive green coat, and blue jeans. He has not been found.

This is the second night in a row that a Findlay business was robbed at knife point. Police have not said whether the two incidents may be related.

Anyone with information that could help police locate the suspect should call Lt. Robert Ring at 419-424-7150.

