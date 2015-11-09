Findlay gas station robbed at knife point

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Findlay police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Monday night.

Police say they were called to the Mobil gas station on Main Street around 8:30 p.m. Monday. Those at the store told police a male suspect brandishing a knife had demanded cash from the register.

The money was handed over and the suspect left the area, heading north/northeast.

Police say the suspect is described as wearing a dark-colored mask over his face, an olive green coat, and blue jeans. He has not been found.

This is the second night in a row that a Findlay business was robbed at knife point. Police have not said whether the two incidents may be related.

Anyone with information that could help police locate the suspect should call Lt. Robert Ring at 419-424-7150.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.