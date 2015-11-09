Call 11 For Action: City cleans up trash pile in south Toledo neighborhood

Click here to e-mail the Call 11 for Action office with your consumer complaint.

Click here to e-mail the Call 11 for Action office with your consumer complaint.

I want to fill out an official complaint

Call 11 for Action at 419-255-2255 if you are the victim of a consumer scam, fraud, or rip off.

Call 11 for Action at 419-255-2255 if you are the victim of a consumer scam, fraud, or rip off.

Are you interested in helping others with their consumer problems? Call 11 for Action can use your help.

Are you interested in helping others with their consumer problems? Call 11 for Action can use your help.

Two women in a south Toledo neighborhood say their pleas to the City of Toledo to pick up a pile of garbage in front of a house on South Avenue were going unanswered.

Christian Eckard and Mary Schifter are next door neighbors who had one big thing in common - a pile of garbage.

They say the pile sat on the curbside for months and they made numerous complaints to the city about it.

On Tuesday, the pile of garbage was cleaned up, after Call 11 for Action looked into the situation.

Tom Kroma, director of the Department of Neighborhoods, says there was an oversight. He says there was a record of the situation, but crews were never sent to clean it up.

Eckard says she is so happy not to have to look at the trash anymore, but she wishes it would have happened sooner.

"I'm just glad that they finally got it cleaned up," said Eckard. "I'm glad that if Channel 11 has to put them on there, and that's what caused it to get cleaned up, I'm happy. If they won't listen to us, they'll listen to you. "

Paul Rasmussen, of Republic Services, says because it was a nuisance/blight issue, it was the responsibility of the Department of Neighborhoods to clean up.

The city and Republic Services did sign a new contract, which does change how large piles will be picked up next year. Rasmussen says large amounts of trash on a curb that are not scheduled for a bulk pick up will still be picked up, but the city will be sending property owners notices and citations. In addition, people will be able to schedule a bulk pick up once a month instead of once a quarter.

Rasmussen says that all takes effect in January.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.