Toledo Metroparks looking for help planting trees

Metroparks of the Toledo Area is looking for people to help plant trees at the newest metropark, Fallen Timbers Battlefield.

Scott Carpenter, Director of Public Relations for the Metroparks, says they're looking to plant 2,000 trees over four days. He says they have volunteers for three of those days already, but need help for the fourth day.

Carpenter says they'll be planting new trees and also replacing ones that were killed by oak wilt or the emerald ash borer.

"Trees have so many benefits…clean air, clean water, shade, beautifying the community," he said. "And obviously, what's a park without trees?"

Carpenter says planting the 2,000 trees is a pilot program, with the possibility of many more trees being planted in the future, perhaps one tree for each Toledoan.

Volunteers are still needed for Nov. 21. If you're interested in volunteering, click here.

