Proposed legislation could drop front license plate requirement

The current law in Ohio requires vehicles to have two license plates – one on the front and one on the back – but a legislative proposal could change that law so that drivers would only need one plate.

Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn says having the front plate is a great tool for law enforcement, especially in the event of a crime.

He says 70 percent of all serious crime in the US involves a vehicle.

Front license plates can also play a crucial role in locating missing children.

The sheriff says he and the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association are taking a strong stand against the proposed legislation.

“The one argument I hear from constituents is, ‘Well, gee, it’s going to save us a lot of money,’” Wasylyshyn said. “When you’re paying $45 for a license plate, the cost of doing two plates instead of one is 35 cents.”

He says 30 states require front and back license plates, and he fears that getting rid of the front plate in Ohio could put law enforcement behind in investigations.

