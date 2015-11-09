TPD investigate armed robbery in west Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD investigate armed robbery in west Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Monday evening in the 5800 block of Jackman Road in west Toledo.

Police say one suspect robbed a man at gunpoint around 6:30 p.m., but no one was hurt.

A description of the suspect has not been released.

WTOL will bring you more information as it becomes available.

