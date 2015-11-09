Fast-food, low-wage workers striking for higher minimum wage

The group Fight for $15 supported fast-food and other low-wage workers as they walked off the job Tuesday as part of a push for a nationwide $15 minimum wage.

The strikes aren't just happening in Toledo. They're in 270 cities nationwide, including in Ohio, Florida and Virginia. The Fight for $15 group says this will be the biggest nationwide strike to date.

"People don't want handouts, they want opportunities. And the Fight for $15 is about creating opportunities in our state and in our city," said Steve Kabela.

Kabela, 54, is a drug and alcohol rehab counselor who makes under $12 an hour, and who stood outside of One Government Center in support of a higher minimum wage. Something he says will help alleviate choices people shouldn't have to make.

"We should be able to buy our medicine, we should be able to keep our refrigerator full, and we should be able to put our kids at a better school

to get a better education. This is the United States of America and somewhere along the line we forgot what we stand for," Kabela said.

The National Employment Law Project found that about 42 percent of workers in the U.S. make less than $15 an hour. And this is a hot topic leading up to the next election and one the project says 69 percent of unregistered voters would register to vote in support of minimum wage and union rights.

Among the restaurants nationwide said to have workers planning to walk out are McDonald's, KFC, Burger King and Wendy's -- all of which WTOL reached out to and are still waiting for a statement.

A $15 minimum wage would be $5.53 more than the current highest minimum wage in the country. Washington leads the nation with a $9.47 minimum wage. Oregon ($9.25), Connecticut ($9.15), Vermont ($9.15), California ($9.00), Massachusetts ($9.00), Minnesota ($9.00) and Rhode Island ($9.00) are the only other states with a minimum wage at or above $9.00, according to Bank Rate.

In addition to fast-food workers, others that face low hourly wages include home, child and residential caretakers, maintenance workers, security staffers and adjunct professors.

This comes within a year of the 2016 election and just seven months since the union group held a nationwide protest.

"This is going to turn into something big before the next election," Kabela said.

Alongside workers like Kabela, various Toledo union groups like SEIU and UAW showed their support.



"It's an embarrassment to be the richest country in the world and then we have a segment of our workforce that's not being able to live the American dream," said Ray Wood, UAW Local 14 president.



And SEIU Administrative Organizer Kyle Huff says it's a constant challenge faced by many men and women daily.



"Our members and workers just keep struggling. It's just a constant struggle," Huff said.



And today is just one step as the protesters say they will keep fighting.



"This is the greatest country in the world. And if we're to remain that way, we're gonna need to Fight for $15," Kabela said.

