Only On 11: TPD Chief Kral talks policing plans

Toledo Police Chief George Kral has become part of a national group that hopes to educate and promote a new way of policing nationwide. He sat down with WTOL to talk about his plans.

"We have to find better ways to handle the criminal justice system. It’s old,” the chief said. “We can't keep putting people in jail."

Chief Kral is passionate about making a difference, so he joined Law Enforcement Leaders, a national group aimed at reducing crime and incarceration.

“I'm not advocating not arresting people,” he explained. “If you need to be in jail, you are going to go to jail. But if there are better alternatives out there, that can help the community."

While he works on these new strategies at a national level, Chief Kral is also working to get all his officers trained on another idea that he learned more about while attending a national conference in Chicago. Chicago police will train Toledo officers on Procedural Justice.

"[Procedural Justice means] that we will treat every citizen the same way - fairly, equally, with respect - consistently across the board," said Kral.

The Procedural Justice plan would, in theory, build a level of respect between police officers and citizens, allowing TPD to better police the city.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.