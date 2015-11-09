Red light cameras in Toledo get the green light while awaiting court case

Since earlier this year, the City of Toledo has been battling with the State of Ohio over the legality of red light cameras and their subsequent tickets. And currently, the cameras in Toledo are still getting the green light.

Back in March, Ohio Governor John Kasich signed a state law requiring law enforcement to be present while issuing a traffic citation. But the City of Toledo appealed that law under 'home-rule authority,' wherein municipalities have the rights to govern on their own.

Lucas County Judge Dean Mandros then ruled to temporarily allow the city to operate the cameras, and as of November, the case waits in the Ohio District Court of Appeals.

Over the summer, City of Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson and other representatives of her administration traveled to Columbus to discuss the city's then-budget issues as they relate to the red light cameras. Since the cameras were instituted in Toledo, the city has been collecting on the millions of dollars in unpaid tickets. Through the end of September, the city collected $1.5 million in red light camera tickets, and it expects the number to rise to $2.1 million by the end of the year.

City of Toledo Law Director Adam Loukx said the city is awaiting the outcome of the Court of Appeals case, which could take weeks or even months.

Along with referencing home-rule authority as a primary argument, and others indicating that the budget plays a big role, the city has also repeatedly cited road safety as being a key component of continual operation of the cameras.



"I know people are in a hurry, I know people are impatient, but at the same time I'm driving to work, parents are driving children to daycare and to school, and one T-bone collision can mess up a lot of lives," said Loukx. "Those are very serious collisions. We've seen those (accident numbers) go down as a result of these programs. Unfortunately, there are still people who will run the lights that are in a hurry. We hope it's (the red light cameras) a reminder incentive to get people to slow down and take safety a little bit more seriously."

He advises drivers to follow laws to avoid getting ticketed by the red light cameras.

"The easy advice is: follow the law and you won't have a problem! Stop for the red lights; it's a good idea even if you don't get a ticket," said Loukx. "A good outcome to me is people would stop running lights. To me, very candidly, it would be great if we had the program and it didn't make any money. If cobwebs and bird nests appeared on all the poles, and no one's running the lights, and the accidents decrease, and our streets are safer, that's the outcome I'd like to see."

Loukx also says that a different district in the state has filed to get its red light camera case into the Supreme Court of Ohio docket.

