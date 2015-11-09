Toledo organization in need of bigger space to house programs for refugees

Water for Ishmael, a Toledo non-profit organization that assists immigrants and refugees, now needs help of its own.

The group offers schooling programs to teach English to men, women, and pre-school age children. It is now implementing its Strangers No More campaign, which encourages community members to donate and help with the purchase and renovation of a permanent building to house its students and programs.

"They (the refugees) have been through so much, but they're so full of hope and hard work, and just a desire to start fresh and have a safe place for their families," said Janelle Metzger, Executive Director of Water for Ishmael.

Without the classes, some Syrian women, like Samah, wouldn't be able to thrive linguistically.

"I have been here for two years," said Samah. "Now I can understand outside (language). Many words I learned here, now when I hear those words outside, I can understand what they said to me."

Metzger says the group is expecting even more refugees to partake in its programs over the next several months.

"We took in about 35 people last year; we're expecting to at least double that next year," she said. "We're still serving the 35, because it takes a long time to learn English. So we're going to add those 70 (expected) to the 35, plus we're serving wives and families of international students, long-term immigrants, and all kinds of people as well."

Those additional participants are part of the reason why Water for Ishmael is looking to move to a building with at least 10,000 square feet in the University of Toledo area.

"Since we started in 2003, we've been using borrowed space, and it's worked really well, but we're just at a point now where we can't fit the people that we're serving in our current facilities,” said Metzger. "We would really like to put all of our programs under one roof, and be able to serve more and serve better. So we're just asking the community for help. We have $60,000 in matching funds that's been raised, so if the community can match that, that will give us more dollars toward our building project."

Refugee placement agency US Together is also in search of more property, specifically a three-bedroom apartment by Nov. 19. A new Syrian refugee family will arrive by that time, and currently no housing has been secured for them.

Both groups provide key services to help the immigrants assimilate.

"English is so essential to getting better jobs and being able to support a family,” Metzger said. “For the kids, it's essential for their integration into the US and for their long-term success in life. So their future is our future."

Moms like Samah also have the benefit of dropping their children off at the school's daycare program.



"[My daughter] likes to come here; she doesn't cry. She thinks like she is home, because you know, she plays and she has friends here but she is only nine months (old)," said Samah, who hopes that her daughter will grow up bilingual, fluent in English and Arabic.

Samah says her own teacher helps her to feel at home as well.

"Not only in the English language, not only in speaking. She (the teacher) asks us about our life, if we need something. She helps us in everything," she said.

For Samah and her peers, it's the kindness of people here that makes all the difference in the world, and the transition a little bit easier.

"They are all so kind, really," she said. "I am happy here, and I want to continue here."

To donate to Water for Ishmael's new space, click here, or mail PO Box 2861, Toledo, OH 43606.

If you're interested in donating to US Together or assisting to secure housing for refugees, click here, or call 419-469-2529.

