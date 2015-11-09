Tate Funeral Home director found guilty

On Monday, Toledo funeral home director, Robert Tate, plead no contest and was found guilty by Lucas County Common Pleas Court Judge Ruth Ann Franks to a single felony count and three misdemeanor charges of abuse of a corpse.

In late May, Toledo police raided the Tate Funeral Home on Lagrange Street in north Toledo. There they found several bodies that were not embalmed and were severely decomposed.

The State Embalmers Board also toured the home and immediately revoked Tate’s state license.

In late August, Tate had pleaded not guilty to nine counts and was scheduled for a pre-trial hearing Monday, but that all changed when he accepted a plea deal.

Now that he has plead no contest and been found guilty, his sentencing has been scheduled for December 21.

Also as part of the plea bargain, Tate has agreed to give up his embalmers license and funeral home license, forever.

State prosecutors are recommending community control for Tate, which would amount to probation. But prosecutors say the judge could still sentence him to a jail term of 6 months to a year.

