Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson - November 8, 2015

Ted Strickland (D), former governor of OH and running for Senate 2016

Today on "Leading Edge" Wade Kapszukiewicz (D), Lucas County Treasurer talks about the democratic party and their recent win with voters and the city as Mayor Hicks-Hudson collected major support and eventually swept away the election for the last 2 years of this mayoral term.

Then, former governor of Ohio Ted Strickland (D) talks about why he endorsed Paula Hicks-Hudson for Toledo mayor as well as his campaign for a seat in the Senate in 2016.

And after, Navy Reserve Lieutenant Haraz Ghanbari, director of military and veterans affairs at the University of Toledo talks about working closely with veterans and the changing climate of education and career placement.

