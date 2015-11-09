Former youth football coach faces toughest opponent in fight against cancer

Youth football coach David Donovan may not be a household name in the world of coaching, but now he faces his toughest opponent - cancer.

"It may sound strange, but people ask me about fighting this cancer and I tell them it’s been a blessing and I've gotten to know my wife better than ever. I get to see my kids more than ever, so it's a blessing," said Dave.

At 52, the former Shoreland Elementary coach has been living with stage 4 head and neck cancer since 2011.

“He said whatever happens, he’s like, 'I don’t want to let cancer ruin us. Cancer isn’t going to be in control we are,'" said Dave's wife Lori.

A father of nine and 18-year coach and mentor, Dave now needs the community more than ever. And they've definitely stepped up to the plate.

"That's what’s happening now. I did for them years ago and now it's coming back ten-fold," said Dave.

Recently, the longtime coach was given the news that he has less than a year to live.

But the doctors don't know Dave. With plenty to live for, he still plans on beating the cancer.

And he’s not just strong, he’s Donovan Strong. With the community assumed that motto, their staying Donovan Strong too.

"I definitely want to be there for my Sean and Joey's graduation.. And the doctors said they would get me there," said Dave.

Inspired by his family and friends, Dave has picked up new hobbies and keeps busy with his anthem, the Tim McGraw song "Live Like You Were Dying."

"Yeah I get emotional talking about it, but I'd rather be in my position than my wife's or my children's or my grandchildren's," said Dave. "As far as getting that news, it really re-doubled my belief that I have to live every day to it's fullest and I'm definitely doing that."

