Talmadge and Laskey reopen after sewer restoration project completed

The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced the completion of the sewer restoration project on Laskey and Talmadge in west Toledo.

A press release states that temporary speed bumps will be removed from the neighborhood adjacent to the intersection where repairs were taking place. However, requests have been filed for permanent speed bumps from residents in that area.

Talmadge Road was shut down in both directions after a sinkhole was spotted in August 2015 between West Laskey and Ariel Avenue. The project finished a few days ahead of its projected completion date of Nov. 9.

Roadways were opened on Friday, Nov. 6.

