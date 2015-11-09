Suspect(s) on the run after smash-and-grab at Miss Cue

Police reported a burglary at Miss Cue in Toledo on Sunday, Nov. 8.

The suspect(s) smashed through a wall in order to get into the building on 216 New Towne Square Drive.

At this time, no details have been given on what was taken from the billiards hall.

The burglary happened around 10 p.m.

No suspects have been named.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

