Suspects in Vito's Pizza armed robbery on the run

Toledo police are looking for two thieves connected to an armed robbery at Vito's Pizza.

It happened Sunday around 9:30 p.m. on the 300 block of South Detroit Avenue. Police say two men entered the restaurant and stole an unknown amount of cash.

No other details have been provided at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

