Autopsy: Fire victim died of multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma

An autopsy confirmed Tuesday that the victim found in an east Toledo apartment building fire died from multiple stab wounds to the torso and blunt force trauma to the head.

The Toledo Fire Department says the fire began around 6:45 a.m. on Monday at an apartment building on Consaul Street near Burger Street in east Toledo.

Police are now investigating the incident as a homicide.

"We're going to do everything we can to figure out who did this and put them where they belong, which is behind bars," said Lt. Joe Heffernan, with the Toledo Police Department.

Heffernan says they're still in the beginning stages of the investigation, and they're waiting on one important fact, the identity of the person who was found.

"We want to make sure we're going in the right direction in a case like this, and knowing for certain who the deceased is, is an important part of that," said Heffernan.

The deputy coroner says that at this time they do not have a positive identification of the person although the family of the man who lived in the apartment did provide dental records.



The father of that man says he is convinced the person they found is his son.

