Neighbor chases down driver fleeing scene of east Toledo crash

Toledo police say a driver was subdued by a neighbor after crashing into an east Toledo house and trying to flee the scene.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Greenwood near Plymouth.

Police say the driver hit a parked car before driving through a chain link fence and crashing into the front porch of a house.

The driver tried to run away on foot but was chased down by a neighbor, who held him down until the cops arrived.

Police took the driver into custody. The house suffered minor damage.

