Lucas Co. Health Dept. introduces heroin-fighting antidote

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is waging war on the heroin epidemic.

On Monday, health officials introduced the life-saving antidote known as Naloxone to the public, making sure everyone has access to it.

The medication is used to combat heroin and prescription drug overdoses. Health Department officials say when Naloxone is administered it can literally bring a person back to life in record time.

Back in March, the Ohio House voted to make access to Naloxone or "Narcan" easier for those in need. Fast forward to November, those in need can now get it straight from the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department without a prescription. Prior to the new legislation, you would have to go to your primary care physician.

Naloxone has become readily available because of its success rate. It blocks the effects of opioids in the brain and can restore breathing in a record two to eight minutes for the person overdosing.

Naloxone can be used by being shot directly into a muscle or even up the nose. Those who have administered the antidote say it shocks a person out of an overdose and restores breathing in record time.

The health department will be giving out kits and teach mandatory courses on how to use it.

If you're ever in need of Naloxone from the health department, it's being given Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon.

