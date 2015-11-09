Ohio Theatre hosts upcoming Folk Festival

North Toledo will be filled with music of the ‘folk’ variety on Saturday, Nov. 14.



The Ohio Theatre on Lagrange Street, established in 1921, is Toledo’s oldest and only remaining neighborhood theatre. This Saturday, it will host the Ohio Theatre Folk Festival beginning at 7:30 p.m.



The theatre is particularly proud to feature two national-level touring acts: The Ragbirds and Birds of Chicago.

The Ragbirds are among Ann Arbor’s finest and weave a hypnotic blend of folk and world music influences. Headliner, Birds of Chicago lean a bit more towards the rock and roll poetry side of things, but don’t expect “Michael Row The Boat Ashore.” Instead, think folk music 2015, with some of the finest songwriting that the indie-rock music scene has to offer.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with Toledo singer/songwriter Jeff Stewart kicking off the evening at 7:30, followed by regional recording artist and touring band, The AntiVillains.

The Ohio Theatre is in the midst of a tremendous revitalization including: new lights, sound, staging, curtains and movie screen. Still present are the building’s wonderful arched ceilings, and its lively acoustics.

Tickets are $15 in advance or $18 at the door, with limited reserved seating for $25.

For more information, click here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved