Toledo's GO RED for Women Luncheon held Friday

Heart disease is not just a man’s disease. In fact, every year 1 in 3 women die of heart disease. But that statistic can be changed, because 80 percent of cardiac events are preventable.

Join The American Heart Association to make a difference in the lives of local women at the 10th Annual Toledo Go Red for Women Luncheon on Friday, November 13, 2015 at Parkway Place, 2500 Parkway Plaza, Maumee, Ohio, 43537.

The health and wellness expo begins at 11:00 a.m. and the luncheon is 12 to 1 p.m.



The event is emceed by WTOL’s Emilie Voss and Melissa Andrews and features motivational speaker and comedienne Kay Frances.

A personal story of hope and inspiration will also be given by Nicole Hollingsworth, a heart survivor and women’s golf coach at the University of Toledo.



The Go Red for Women Luncheon is designed to create an inspirational and informative atmosphere, which encourages women and those who love them to become champions of health. It will also focuses on the vitality and energy of women.

During the health and wellness expo, all guests will have the opportunity to participate in health screenings, as well as interact with healthcare professionals about such topics as blood pressure, cholesterol, fitness, nutrition and stroke prevention.

“Go Red For Women is about much more than wearing red on National Wear Red Day. It’s about making a change,” said Lorrie Kecskes, Special Events Director for the Northwest Ohio Division of the American Heart Association. “For more than a decade, millions of women have united to raise their voices about this silent killer. While we’ve made remarkable progress, nearly 1,100 women are still dying each day. But, with your help, many more lives can be saved.”

The 2015 Toledo Go Red for Women Luncheon is sponsored locally by UT Health. Media sponsors include WTOL, FOX 36, The Blade and 101.5 The River. Go Red for Women is sponsored nationally by Macy’s.

Tickets are $100 per person. Corporate tables are also available. For more information about the Go Red for Women luncheon or to reserve your seat, contact Allyson France at 419.740.6171 or click here.

