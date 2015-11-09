Danberry Treasure Chest benefits Toledo Childen's Hospital

Toledo real estate company, Danberry Realtors, will hold its 21st annual charity dinner auction to benefit the Toledo Children’s Hospital on November 12 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Levis Commons.

WTOL’s Jerry Anderson will emcee the event, which begins at 5 p.m. with a cocktail hour, silent auction and Monte Carlo games for a chance to win raffle prizes. Auctioneer Jack Amlin will then handle the live auction portion of the event after dinner, which begins at 7 p.m.

The Danberry Treasure Chest is an emergency assistance fund set up at the Toledo Children’s Hospital. It benefits families struggling with finances while their child deals with a serious illness.

Since its inception 21 years ago, over 700 local families have been served, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the families served.

The event is open to the public. To get tickets in advance for $75 call Michelle Rumans 419-534-6592 or email turnthekey@danberry.com.

