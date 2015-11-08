Roger Lewis reaches his dreams as a BGSU Falcon

Growing up in Columbus, Roger Lewis was naturally a Buckeye fan. In fact, while starring at Pickerington Central, he got good enough that Ohio State wanted him to stay home to play college football and in August 2011, Lewis committed to his hometown team.

“Growing up I watched Ted Ginn, Cris Carter, all of them. I was a huge Ohio State Buckeye fan. But things didn’t pan out well and I’m glad I ended up at Bowling Green State University," Lewis said.

Things changed during his senior year of high school when he was accused of raping a classmate. Ultimately, a jury found Lewis not guilty, but at 18 years old, his life was flipped upside down.

“My room's in the basement at my house. So, when I was stuck in the basement, there was days I would stay up all night and wake up at 4 p.m., just being depressed about it. My mom would come and just tell me, 'Ya' know son, you’re gonna be alright. God got you.' And those days I was praying and just praying to God, just to bring the light. And he came," said Lewis.

Once the trial was over, Lewis got back to football. His first stop was Jireh Prep School in Mathews, North Carolina, where his talents caught the eye of Dino Babers who had just taken over at BG.

“Coach Dino Babers, I finally got on the phone with him. He’s like ‘I throw the ball: Google it.' That’s his line: 'Google it.’ I’m not gonna sit here and tell you a lie. So I Googled him, and I saw his stats and his Baylor offense and what they do and I’m like 'Mom I gotta go here,'" said Lewis.

“He’s got a great family, his mom Tina’s a fantastic woman," said Coach Babers. "I think when he came here, I think that he’s grown, he’s matured, he’s gonna be a better father, better son, better husband. He’s really taken some of the things that we’ve talked about off the field and everything that Tina’s done in his life, I think that he’s gonna be an outstanding young man and an outstanding father.”

Lewis may only be a sophomore, but he is eligible to leave for the NFL draft after this season. Currently he’s the 2nd leading receiver in all of college football. He’s dominating the MAC. No matter when he decides to leave, his talent has put him in a position to reach his ultimate goal.

“When I was young and playing Pop Warner, I always used to say,'You know what, mom? I’m gonna make it.' I always used to tell my mom, 'I don’t want you to work no more. I don’t want you to stress no more.' So, that’s a huge goal," Lewis said.

Lewis and Bowling Green will be playing Wednesday night at Western Michigan. A win will put them in the MAC title game for the third straight year.

