Perrysburg library art exhibit pays tribute to veterans

In honor of Veterans Day, the Way Public Library in Perrysburg is honoring the men and women who fought to keep our country free.



The library is hosting an exhibit called 'The Art of Freedom.'



All of the pieces in the exhibit are done by artists or veterans paying tribute to service members through their work.



There's photography, paintings and sculptures.



Many depict patriotic themes including eagles and flags.



Some wartime artifacts are also on display.



The artists all have one goal in mind.

"Well, I think the sacrifice that so many people have made over the course of the years and how precious our country is and how precious freedom is. For myself, it's a wonderful memory of my dad,” said artist Kathryn Housepian.

"The Art of Freedom" runs through January 7th at The Way Public Library in Perrysburg.

