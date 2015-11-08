Knife-wielding man robs carryout in Findlay

Police are on the lookout for an armed robbery suspect in Findlay on Sunday evening.

The Findlay Police Department says a man brandishing a knife robbed the Som Carryout on Main St. around 8:15 p.m.

The man demanded money from the cash register which was then handed over.

The suspect is described as a thin white male about 5’10” and in his early 40s. He was wearing a dark colored mask, a red puffy coat and blue jeans.

