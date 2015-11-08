Local shoppers seeing blue skies ahead for holiday shopping

There’s encouraging news coming out this weekend from the National Retail Federation.



Consumer spending this holiday season is expected to increase a solid 3.7 percent, the highest in ten years.



That works out to $630.5 billion.



The National Retail Federation says the average spending per person is expected to reach $805.



Shoppers at Levis Common in Perrysburg are ready to drop some dough.



“I think our economy is greatly improved and a lot of that has to do with me. I like to give,” said Tami Tehensky.



Randi Olson gives another reason for the increase in spending.



“We have ten grandchildren who are getting older so their gifts are costing more,” said Randi.



Another trend from the National Retail Federation: Americans plan to do almost half their holiday shopping on-line this year.



One in five will use their smartphone.



“It’s easier. You can do it at home and you don’t have to go out in the cold weather” says Mary Beaston.



Mary's husband Gary agrees going out to shop isn't necessarily fun.



“I’m not crazy about shopping, especially holiday time. It’s tough fighting crowds, getting in and out, finding what you want,” said Gary.



Lily’s at Levis Commons doesn’t offer on-line shopping but still expects an outstanding holiday sales season.



Retailers like Lily’s are hiring additional seasonal workers to handle the rush.



“I think the confidence of people. The energy I’ve seen. They’re already coming in buying gifts. They’re thinking ahead and of course the weather has been wonderful,” said Judy Church of Lily’s.



At this point, the National Retail Federation is calling for a forecast of nothing but sunny sales skies for the holiday shopping season.

