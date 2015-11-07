Library program commemorates sinking of Edmund Fitzgerald

A significant date in local and maritime history is being commemorated this week.



40 years ago this Tuesday, on November 10, 1975, the Edmund Fitzgerald freighter sank in Lake Superior.



29 crew members died. Many of them, including the captain, were from the Toledo area.



To help commemorate the disaster, the downtown branch of the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library held a special presentation on Saturday.



Attendees to Saturday's event got a unique perspective about the shipwreck.

Thomas Walton, a former crew member of the Edmund Fitzgerald, told stories about the ship. His presentation was followed by a documentary about the ship's sinking.

If you want to learn more and get a better feel for what life was like on the Fitzgerald, a collection of items from the ship and other memorabilia will be on display from November 7 to November 30 at the library.

"Well, first of all, it was one of the largest ships on the Great Lakes. It was a very seaworthy ship and they're still not exactly sure why it went down, what caused it to go down in that storm,” said librarian Donna Christian.

There hasn't been another major commercial shipwreck on the Great Lakes since the Fitzgerald sank.

