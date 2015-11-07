Athletes walk the runway for Special Olympics Fashion Show

There was a spectacular fashion show on Saturday at the Bay View Yacht Club.

It was a benefit for Lucas County Special Olympics.

All the models had disabilities.

We normally see these beautiful young women competing in track and field and other Special Olympics events for medals.

On Saturday, they walked the runway, strutting their stuff.

“I try the best I can not to be nervous and would like to be a professional model,” said model Sarah Powers.

The event is designed to create positive public awareness of individuals with disabilities.

It’s especially timely because of an increase in advertising by national advertisers like Target using models with disabilities.

“It gives them an opportunity to have a lot of fun with their friends, to dress up, to be bedazzled,” said Sarah’s mom Beth.

As well as build confidence in themselves, or maybe, even a modeling career.

“Because it’s my passion. I like modeling,” said Ashley Fries.

Money raised will go towards Lucas County Special Olympics, which now has 300 athletes.

It will pay for things like programming costs, uniforms and events fees.

And the best part about this day is the models get to keep their jewelry from Lulu Avenue and outfits from Ruby Ribbon.

“What we do is inspire confidence in women by helping them feel and look better” said Susan Milliron of Ruby Ribbon.

The day was proof that folks with disabilities are beautiful - both inside and out.

