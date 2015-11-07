Sheriff releases surveillance photos of Monroe Co. robbery suspect

Armed men beat victim in head, zip-tie them before fleeing with - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Photo of suspect taken just before he entered home. Photo of suspect taken just before he entered home.
Red Saturn Vue believed to be used by suspect. Registration number GGP8402 Red Saturn Vue believed to be used by suspect. Registration number GGP8402
BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, MI (WTOL) -

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has released a surveillance photo of the third suspect in Friday’s home invasion on W. Temperance Rd. in Bedford Twp.

The photo was taken with the victim’s home surveillance camera and shows the suspect just prior to entering the home.

Sheriff’s detectives believe the suspect lives in Toledo or a nearby community.

A picture of what is believed to be the suspect’s car was also released.

Two other suspects are behind bars already after being caught by Toledo Police.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says the men broke into a home in the 3400 block of West Temperance Road around 2:45 p.m.

According to police, two of the men beat a victim inside the home in the head with a blunt object and zip-tied him before taking off with personal belongings.

The third suspect is described by police as an accomplice.

The victim was able to escape and made it to a neighbors house where he called 911.

Early on Saturday morning, Toledo Police spotted the suspects car and arrested two of the three men.

Stolen property and other evidence was recovered by police.

The suspects names have not been released.

The victim was taken to a hospital in Toledo for his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Department at 734-240-7530.

