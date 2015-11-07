Sheriff releases surveillance photos of Monroe Co. robbery suspect

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Red Saturn Vue believed to be used by suspect. Registration number GGP8402

Photo of suspect taken just before he entered home.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has released a surveillance photo of the third suspect in Friday’s home invasion on W. Temperance Rd. in Bedford Twp.

The photo was taken with the victim’s home surveillance camera and shows the suspect just prior to entering the home.

Sheriff’s detectives believe the suspect lives in Toledo or a nearby community.

A picture of what is believed to be the suspect’s car was also released.

Two other suspects are behind bars already after being caught by Toledo Police.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says the men broke into a home in the 3400 block of West Temperance Road around 2:45 p.m.



According to police, two of the men beat a victim inside the home in the head with a blunt object and zip-tied him before taking off with personal belongings.

The third suspect is described by police as an accomplice.

The victim was able to escape and made it to a neighbor’s house where he called 911.



Early on Saturday morning, Toledo Police spotted the suspects’ car and arrested two of the three men.

Stolen property and other evidence was recovered by police.



The suspects’ names have not been released.

The victim was taken to a hospital in Toledo for his injuries.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Department at 734-240-7530.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.