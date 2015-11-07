Gunman on the run after shooting on Dennis Court - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Gunman on the run after shooting on Dennis Court

Posted by WTOL Staff
Connect
(WTOL) -

A gunman is on the run after a shooting on Dennis Court in Toledo overnight.

Police say Mario Love was shot in the groin around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Mr. Love was taken to the hospital by a neighbor.

At this time, police are unsure of what led to the shooting.

If you have any information about this incident, call Crimestopper at (419) 255 - 1111.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly