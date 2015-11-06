BBB warns seniors to watch out for Medicare scam calls

Seniors are often targeted for scams during open enrollment for Medicare each year.



Criminals assume that seniors can be easily talked into giving away information or money and that they don't know how the Medicare system works. Many seniors are taken advantage of during Medicare's annual open enrollment window.



According to the BBB, scammers call seniors using excuses like: you have to enroll in a prescription plan, they need to sign you up for something, or they have to update your information. The callers usually tell the seniors if they don't comply, they risk losing their coverage which prompts many seniors to agree.

This could lead to identity theft and waiting by the phone wondering why Medicare has not contacted you.

The President of the BBB of Northwest Ohio warns seniors to think before they give out any information this year and reminds them of the option to take down the caller's information and look them up before giving away any information to potential scammers.



"If you have any questions call 1-800 Medicare and ask them. You know that's the correct phone number, you know that's the right place to call. Don't take a phone call from them. If they tell you something get the name of the person calling, get his phone number and say 'I'm going to check you out first'," says Dick Eppstein, President of the BBB of Northwest Ohio.



Medicare typically corresponds through mail or your insurance agent.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.

