US senators push for heroin overdose drug in schools

It's scary to think about a teenager overdosing on heroin in school, but it's something US senators want schools to be ready for by having the heroin overdose antidote Naloxone in schools.

The push comes as heroin continues to be an issue across the country.

"A group of senators are asking them to provide dollars for grants to schools that request some assistance, where the school administrators or the teachers understand that heroin overdoses tend to happen in their school," explained Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH).

The grant money would come from the Secretary of Health and Human Services, if they agree. It would be available to schools across the country who see a need.

Sen. Brown says that need exists in Ohio.

"I know there are problems in Toledo and rural Williams County, where sometimes kids have access to drugs, get addicted, overdose,” he said. “And without a Naloxone they may die. And school administrators, school nurses, all care about this. This is the way we hope we can save lives."

First responders are typically the ones to administer the drug, but Brown says school nurses want it to be readily available.

"School nurses have told us that having it there will make a huge difference," he said.

And although overdoses in schools are uncommon, Perrysburg Superintendent Tom Hosler says it's all about being prepared.

"It isn't something that happens very regularly anywhere, but certainly anything we can do to be prepared,” Hosler said. “But more importantly, I think it's the issue of raising the awareness across the country. And certainly this helps that."

Brown wants this program to get underway as soon as possible so communities have access across the country.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.



