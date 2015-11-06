Hype and anticipation builds for 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'

The hype and the anticipation continues to build as the third trailer for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" as fans of the famed series got a peek at the trailer Friday on Walt Disney's Japan YouTube channel that left fans asking questions like 'Who is under the hood?' and 'Where's Luke?'

"Certainly top ten, if not top five. 'Star Wars', 'Star Trek', 'Spiderman', 'Batman', 'Superman' all in the same conversations," says Jim Collins of JC's Comics. "I think it's just something that just resonates. People who saw it way back in 77', it's become a way of their life. As they get older and had children, they turned their children onto it and it continued from there."

At JC's Comics, they will be selling comic books but also: key chains, posters, action figures, pizza cutters, bottle openers and more. No doubt the force will be with anyone selling "Star Wars" memorabilia. Star Wars will be a multi-billion dollar merchandise monster.

"Stars Wars is a science fiction adventure. It's all the fun along with being set in space. It should be real cool," said "Star Wars" fan Eric LaPointe.

"Star Wars: The Force Awakens" opens in theaters on Dec. 18.

