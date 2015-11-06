Only On 11: Miggie the therapy dog brightens up the day at Eisenhower Elementary

Twice a week the students over at Eisenhower Elementary get a visit from Miggie, a certified therapy dog. WTOL 11 went along for one of those visits.



“I think it kind of creates a positive culture and positive vibe to be here at school,” said Walt Ralph, Eisenhower’s school counselor.

But Ralph isn’t only the schools counselor, he’s also Miggie's owner. Two days a week he has Miggie greet the students in the morning and in the afternoon they make what Ralph calls goodwill tours to classrooms.

“He does a lot of good work with anxious feelings, you know. So students who are struggling with anxiety for a variety of reasons, I think find a comforting place in Miggie’s presence,” said Ralph.

For the students, Miggie brightens up their day. But from his perspective, when he walks into those classrooms, it’s just another day on the job.

“We have certain classrooms that we go to every time he's here and along the way we kind of pop into whatever room feels like it might be a right time or moment to go visit,” said Ralph.

But there is a set group of classes that the duo never misses given Miggie’s keen interest for students with special needs.

“It’s special for them again because there's that total unconditional lack of judgment and lack of another expect ion than loving and caring for one another,” said Ralph.

And Eisenhower isn’t the only school with a therapy dog, Waterville Primary also has a dog in their district.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.