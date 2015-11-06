WLS board member files report against Supt. Hickey

A Washington Local Schools board member has filed a police report against Superintendent Patrick Hickey.

Patricia Carmean’s report claims Hickey was harassing her, sending her text messages, and accusing her of following him to the parking lot of his gym.

Carmean says Hickey sent her a text that said, “I would like this to stop immediately. I fear for my safety and that of my family.”

She also accuses Hickey of sending an email to 850 district employees, casting her in a negative light.

The Toledo Police Department is not investigating this report, but told Carmean to follow up with the Lucas County Prosecutor’s Office.

This isn’t the first complaint against Hickey. In September, he was suspended during an investigation into claims of inappropriate with other coworkers. Several emails surfaced supporting that coworker’s claims.

There is a petition circulating online, calling for the removal of Carmean from the school board.

WTOL reached out to the school board president, but our calls were not returned.

