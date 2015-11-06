Wernert Elementary kicks off WLS Veterans Day assembly series

Wernert Elementary held an early Veterans Day assembly Friday. It was the first of several the district will have this year to mark the holiday and show appreciation for veterans.

For fourth-grader Faith Whitaker, the assembly is personal. Most of her family, including her parents, are vets.

“I love my family, and the military helps defend our country,” Faith said.

Faith and her mother Lianne sat together with tears running down their faces during the assembly. Lianne says the event shows how Veterans Day touches more than just service men and women.

“You’re honoring the veteran, but you’re saying thank you to the families for giving their time up, too,” she said.

Lianne is a former Army commander and says up until two years ago, Faith was used to her dad being deployed.

"It's been a long road. She's only known two years with her dad home. So for us, it is an emotional state and it's ok," she said.

Lianne Whitaker says the community support she received from neighbors and other friends helped keep her strong while her husband was away serving the country.

She adds that people should keep in mind that veterans can include anyone - male or female, old or young - and to just stay grateful for the opportunities provided in the US.

While emotions at the assembly ran high among parents and students, they weren't the only ones that feel the impact of the school's veterans program.

"They come in and they’re president of the parents club and you have no idea what all they've done for you while I was here teaching through all of that," said music teacher Ann Augustin about the local veterans.

Augustin says while there are various music programs put on throughout the year, this one holds a special place in her heart.

"I think of all the programs and musical things I do all year long, this has become by far the most important and the most gratifying thing that I do. It tells me every year, ‘This is why I teach,’" she said.

Augustin says she featured sign language during some of the songs and one of the highlights from this year was when her fifth grade students requested and remembered their favorite song they sang when they participated in the assembly as third graders.

Wernert's veterans assembly is just one of more than 10 happening throughout Washington Local School District. To see the list of dates and times, click here.

Washington Local Schools is the nation’s first Purple Heart school district, a distinction made to recognize the work they do for the veteran community.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.