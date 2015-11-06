Only On 11: Toledo-area group campaigns nationwide to house homeless veterans

It's a simple mission: to house as many homeless veterans as fast as possible and soon the Toledo-area organization Veterans Matter will kick off a year-long national fundraising campaign to do just that.

"When somebody's taking the risk to give their lives for us, I believe that as a society we have an obligation to say thank you," said Ken Leslie, Founder of Veterans Matter.

Through a partnership with the National Exchange Club, Veterans Matter will hold what's called '11-11@7.' It's a simultaneous event all over the country on Veteran's Day to bring awareness to homeless veterans.

"There are over 49,000 veterans still in the streets, and anything that we can do to get them the power of the pillow, is what we want to do," said Leslie.

The goal of the campaign is to house 2,000 homeless veterans and their families in the next year.

"Out of the 850 or so veterans and veteran families we house, 25 percent have been children," said Leslie. "Children who are living on the streets with their veteran mom or veteran dad, and all they needed was the deposit, which we provide directly to the landlord."

The National Exchange Club said it's a great way to give back with fast results.

"The fact that the money raised goes to house the veterans quickly, many times they can be housed the same day, so the money goes right to work to get somebody into a permanent home, not just temporary housing, or a shelter, but a place that they can call home. I think we all know the importance of having a home," said Tracey Edwards, Executive Vice President of the National Exchange Club.

It also provides an opportunity for the community to showcase compassion.

"Our goal of course is to house all veterans, and I know it's possible," said Edwards. "There's a plan to make sure that every veteran is housed, so we believe that together we can do that over a period of time and hopefully move onto another important initiative."

Veterans Matter has been nationally recognized, having housed more than 850 veterans in 11 states.

While it will take about $1.5 million to provide housing for the goal of 2,000 veterans, group members say it's well worth it.

"There are more than 49,000 veterans who have been abandoned on the streets in our nation. We must take care of our own," said Leslie.

Toledo's 11/11@7 rally will be held at the American Legion Conn-Weissenberger at 20202 W. Alexis Rd. on Veteran's Day at 7 p.m. All are invited to attend and take part in a chili cook-off, silent auction and music. Veterans and service members are encouraged to wear their uniforms.

For more information on Veterans Matters and the nationwide event, click here.

