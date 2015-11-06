Wood Co. police increase patrols to combat fatal crashes

Ohio State Highway Patrol and several police departments in Wood County have announced they'll be increasing patrols in an effort to decrease traffic deaths.

Highway Patrol stats show that the number of traffic deaths in Wood County have doubled in the first 10 months of this year.

Police across the county say they're seeing far too many fatal accidents this year because of things like distracted driving and people not wearing seat belts. They say it's not just happening in the construction zones or on I-75, but all over the county.

Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn says if drivers would follow the rules of the road, it would really make a difference.

"If they would do that, and come to a complete stop at a stop sign, and actually look, and make sure they're not pulling out in front of other vehicles, or not being aggressive, and passing in no passing zones - if they would follow the rules, we could have a major impact in these crashes," he said.

Lt. Jerod Savidge from the OSHP Bowling Green Post says they'll be focusing on three key areas: distracted driving, failure to yield, and safety belts - all things that seem to have been the leading causes of the crashes so far this year.

"We started the year off with a quad fatal, where four people were killed on SR 25, and it was a left-of-center violation,” he said. “And then we've had two other crashes in the county where multiple people were killed, and the majority of those people in those crashes were not wearing their seat belt."

