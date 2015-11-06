Renovations begin on historic Berdan building in Toledo Warehouse District

A long-awaited project has begun in downtown Toledo, and it's big news for the historic Warehouse District.

After years of vacancy and neglect, work is finally underway at the corner of Washington and Erie streets as the Berdan building is being renovated into a 120-unit residential complex.

Built in 1902, the Berdan building has been vacant since 1985.

The project developers are the same who renovated the Standart Lofts a few years ago. Up to 120 apartment units will be developed in the old warehouse building, along with parking for tenants and visitors in the lower floor.

Diane Keil-Hipp, the president of the Toledo Warehouse District Association, says it is vital to the long-term downtown viability to retain these historic buildings while giving them new life.

"When you think about a town, a city, that's your history, that's your legacy," she said. "And so, versus tearing something down and starting new, you can't get the kind of character that you can get with an old building."

Don Warner and Richard Rideout say they’re looking forward to the changes coming to the Berdan building.

They both have invested time re-energizing the area - Warner volunteers in community groups, and Rideout owns a building in the Warehouse District and serves as a trustee with the Warehouse District Association.

"Every establishment that's taken the leap of faith, including the one we're in now (The Blarney), to invest in opening their doors for traffic, they're going to see some traffic, it's going to float all boats," said Warner.

A resident waiting list is already filling up. Keil-Hipp says as soon as the units are available, they'll be swallowed up because of the great demand.

She says the Warehouse District is actually running out of places to show developers.

"We know there are some developers looking at what green space is left? What space could be developed that doesn't have a building on it? Because we're running out of vacant buildings, which I never thought we would say, but it's a great problem to have," said Keil-Hipp.

