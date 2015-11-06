Police: Rossford attempted abduction near Island View Park possi - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police: Rossford attempted abduction near Island View Park possible false alarm

ROSSFORD, OH (WTOL) -

Rossford police say report of possible attempted abducted near Island View Park is possibly just a traffic mishap.

After investigating, police say They say the child was cut-off by a white van while on a bike. The van stopped, but the child was not approached by the driver and no discussion took place. 

